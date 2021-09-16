News Release Walgreens fire in Manchester

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Manchester, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21B302602

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki - Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/14/20 Approximately 6:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4993 Main Street, Manchester, Vermont

Business: Walgreens

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 1615 hours, Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at the Walgreens at 4993 Main Street Manchester, VT. The Manchester Fire Department was dispatched and responded to the scene. Upon first arriving, fire crews found heavy smoke in the back storage area of the structure. Fire suppression sprinklers had activated and helped prevent the spread of the fire. The Walgreens had been closed to the public at the time of the fire due to server issues they have been experiencing. Employees who remained in the building working on the servers, noticed the smoke and alerted the Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported during this fire.

As part of his scene assessment, Manchester Fire Chief Chris Towslee contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The investigation revealed the fire began in the storage area of the structure and was put out by the activation of the sprinkler system.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, however, is NOT considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421 ext 4490

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request