EDITORIAL: COME TO DALLAS FOR THE 2021 STATE FAIR OF TEXAS!

Come to Dallas for the 2021 State Fair of Texas!

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller September 16, 2021

It’s State Fair time and I hope to see y’all in Dallas!

Gear up for 24 days of ‘all things Texan’ at the 2021 State Fair of Texas. COVID might’ve closed the gates in 2020, but we’re on target for a powerful comeback this year and it’s expected to be better than ever. With a large assortment of family friendly activities, the State Fair is expected to bring more than 2 million visitors to Fair Park in Dallas – that’s a Texas-sized crowd!

Folks, it’s no secret Texans make the best stuff on earth and our GO TEXAN partners are here to prove why the only label better than ‘Made in America’ is ‘Made in Texas.’ Each year, the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program hosts its largest outreach event of the year in the GO TEXAN Pavilion located at the State Fair of Texas. The 25,000 square foot building promotes all things Texas agriculture and houses a large general store stocked to the brim with GO TEXAN products made right here in the Lone Star State. Fairgoers can sample a variety of products- from soaps and salsa to boots and BBQ sauces- there’s nothing you won’t find!

In 2019, GO TEXAN sales generated from the general store totaled over $400,000. That’s a record in our 40-year presence on the fairgrounds and what I like to call a homerun! When you support Texas businesses, you’re supporting the whole state. So, be sure to bring your appetite and swing by the GO TEXAN Pavilion while you’re at State Fair.

I always say the future of agriculture depends on our youth and we owe a round of applause to the dedicated folks at State Fair for giving young agriculture leaders opportunities to shine and excel. With over 46 different livestock competitions, kids across Texas will showcase their hard work and talent.

The State Fair of Texas currently awards $6,000 in scholarships to selected applicants who have competed in specific competitive youth livestock events held at the State Fair. Scholarships are given to applicants who are graduating from a Texas high school, with preference to those enrolling in an agricultural-related or agricultural-benefiting natural science curriculum at a Texas college or university. Since 2014, almost $4.4 million has been awarded to youth livestock scholarship recipients – that’s my kind of investment in Texas’ future.

Folks, the State Fair of Texas is definitely worth the trip to Big D. So please join me! I’ll be in Dallas for State Fair and you should too. Make your plans to attend the State Fair anytime from September 24th – October 17th.

For more information on the State Fair of Texas, please click here.

To learn more about TDA’s GO TEXAN Pavilion, please click here.