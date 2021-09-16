Combined Jackpots Near $1 Billion

Powerball climbs to $457 million; Mega Millions reaches $405 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to $80,000

JACKSON, MISS. – With combined jackpots nearing $1 billion, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 continue to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $457 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $405 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $80,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 18, drawing is anticipated to roll to $100,000.

Big Winner

Check your numbers! For the Wednesday, Sept. 15, Powerball drawing, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle K located at 1860 Main St. in Madison. The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62, with 25 as the Powerball. The Power Play number was 3. For an extra $1, this ticket would have been worth $150,000.

