Florida PSC Holds FPL Rate Case Hearing on Monday

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021, to consider Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) petition for a rate increase and rate consolidation with Gulf Power Company (Gulf). 

 Testimony will also be taken on the Stipulation and Settlement Agreement filed by FPL, the Office of Public Council, and other parties on August 9, 2021.  The Commission may also consider any motions or other matters that may be pending at the time of the hearing. 

September 21-22 have been reserved for continuation of the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. As part of the evaluation process for FPL’s rate request, the Commission conducted 12 virtual service hearings in June and July to allow feedback from FPL and Gulf customers about utility service and the rate-setting process.

The hearing is scheduled for the following time and location:

Monday, September 20, 2021 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresses Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida

The hearing will be available on the PSC’s website and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

