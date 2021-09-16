Commerce awards $11.4 million for vital infrastructure projects in 20 rural communities

Community Development Block Grants fund wide range of high-priority local projects, including public water, sewer, emergency and fire protection systems, streets, housing, food pantries and more.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced 20 rural cities, towns and counties will receive a total of more than $11.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 2021. The 22 projects funded will:

improve rural water, sewer, streets, community facilities and fire protection systems,

support affordable housing and economic development, and

complete community planning for asset management, recreation and growth.

Grants include funding for critical fire and emergency facility projects in Malden, Republic and Colville, all communities struggling with the impact and growing frequency and severity of wildfires.

In addition to core water, sewer and street infrastructure, other grants will also fund local assistance programs such as a food bank and food pantry expansion in Kittitas County and regional housing rehabilitation in Klickitat and Skamania counties.

“This funding is necessary for small local governments, whose resources are stretched thin by the pandemic, to build and maintain public infrastructure that strengthens their communities,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

These 22 projects will leverage an additional $15.9 million in other state, federal, local and private resources to strengthen rural Washington. Commerce received 37 applications for 2021 funds, requesting a total of $19.4 million.

2021 Washington State Community Development Block Grant Awards:

Brewster, $900,000 for waste water Improvements

Cle Elum, $800,000 for Stafford Avenue Corridor improvements

College Place, $341,184 for SafeWalk College Place sidewalk construction

Colville, $900,000 for fire and emergency facility upgrades with Stevens County Fire District No. 3

Elmer City, $30,000 for Force Main assessment and feasibility Study

Harrington, $366,750 for wastewater plant modifications

Kittitas County, $900,000 for food bank and food pantry expansion with Friends in Service to Humanity

Lamont, $668,900 for telemetry and water system improvements

Lewis County, $900,000 for new water reservoir with Water District No. 1 (Randle)

Malden, $900,000 for a fire station and $30,000 for outdoor recreation planning

Odessa, $30,000 for Well 3 assessment

Oroville, $30,000 for public utilities GIS mapping

Pateros, $30,000 for planning and construction standards

Raymond, $25,000 for comprehensive plan update

Republic, $850,000 for EMS station construction with Ferry County EMS District No. 1

Rosalia, $600,051 for water system emergency power improvements

San Juan County, $900,000 for waste water treatment plant upgrades with Eastsound Sewer District

Springdale, $900,000 for new reservoir and water system improvements

Springdale, $30,000 for asset management plan

Washtucna, $895,000 for well improvements

White Salmon, $400,000 for regional housing rehabilitation program with Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (Klickitat and Skamania)

See more information and a map of project locations here.

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and targets assistance to benefit lower income persons in rural areas. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $550 million in grants to nearly 1,572 locally prioritized community development projects. For more detailed information about the state CDBG program, please visit www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg.