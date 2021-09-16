CLEARED4 RAPIDLY ONBOARDS ILLINOIS, CALIFORNIA COLLEGES AMIDST CHANGING MANDATES
CLEARED4 provides a platform for COVID-19 testing and vaccine status management to more than 1M students across the U.S.
Our flexible platform supports the important testing and vaccine management protocols that will be crucial in keeping the schools open during this educational year.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant business continuity platform, announced today its work with 20+ Illinois-based colleges to provide fast solutions for campus reopenings, including daily health screening, COVID-19 test scheduling, result tracking, vaccine tracking and campus access management. Colleges partnered with CLEARED4 include Elgin Community College, Harper College, McHenry County College, Triton College and Waubonsee Community College.
— Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4
Across the country, CLEARED4 supports school systems, colleges and universities, teaching more than 1 million students. In recent weeks, CLEARED4 has added dozens of schools in California, which include Los Angeles City College District, El Camino College and San Diego City Colleges, and continues to support operations in New York State schools and universities, including the City University of New York, LIM College and The School of Visual Arts.
“CLEARED4 is extremely proud to partner with so many terrific institutions that need options for monitoring health and complying with the new mandates designed for these challenging times,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4. “Our flexible platform supports the important testing and vaccine management protocols that will be crucial in keeping the schools open during this educational year.”
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
