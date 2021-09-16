Media Advisory: ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE FEATURES PROMINENT EXPERTS, ARTISTS AND SURVIVORS
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE FEATURES PROMINENT EXPERTS, ARTISTS AND SURVIVORS
The 16th Annual Conference and First-ever Film Festival will be Live-streamed for Free
Washington, DC – The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work will host its 16th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference on September 17-18, 2021, with virtual events planned throughout the weekend.
The annual conference is part of ADAO’s continuing efforts to educate the public about the dangers of asbestos, ban its use, expand prevention knowledge, and increase research efforts that would improve treatment options. The conference features asbestos-disease patients and their families, scientific experts, policymakers and artists.
This year, the virtual conference will be offered for free to registered guests.
WHAT: ADAO’s 16th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference: “Where Knowledge and Action Unite”
WHEN: Friday, September 17, 2021
Friday Film Festival: “Art, Advocacy & Shared Stories”
10:00am – 3:30pm ET
10:50am ET Friday Keynote Speaker: Julie Gundlach, Mesothelioma Warrior
Saturday, September 18, 2021
16th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference
9:00am – 4:00pm ET
11:50am ET Saturday Keynote Speaker: Rebecca L. Reindel, MS, MPH, Safety and Health Director, AFL-CIO
1:50pm ET Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecturer: Wendy Ruderman, Journalist
4:30pm ET Awards and Recognition Ceremony with a performance by Jordan Zevon
The full conference agenda can be viewed online.
WHERE: Live Streaming RSVP to Attend for FREE https://forms.gle/nw7kqZbb1UyTG8d38
WHY: To share information and provide support to those affected by asbestos-related diseases, including survivors, families, and physicians. Prominent physicians, scientists, safety and health directors, and survivors are presenting up-to-date information about the status of asbestos in the United States and worldwide.
WHO : 40+ esteemed speakers, courageous patients, dedicated volunteers, public service leaders, doctors, and supporters dedicated to preventing asbestos-caused diseases.
Honorees: Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act Supporters, The Tribute of Inspiration Award, American Federation of Teachers, The Tribute of Unity Award, Judd Apatow, Warren Zevon “Keep Me in Your Heart” Tribute Award, Dr. Jacqueline M. Moline, MD, MSc, The Dr. Irving Selikoff Lifetime Achievement Award, Rebecca L. Reindel, MS, MPH, Saturday Keynote Address, Barry Robson, The Alan Reinstein Award, Wendy Ruderman, Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture, Former Congressman John Shimkus, The Tribute of Hope Award (via video),, Robert Sussman, The Alan Reinstein Award, Congressman Paul Tonko (via video), The Tribute of Hope Award
2019 International Asbestos Awareness Conference Speakers: American Federation of Teachers, Harminder Bains, Solicitor, Asbestos Victims Support Groups Forum UK, Kathy Best, University of Maryland, Brad Black, MD, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Simon Butt-Bethlendy, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Jill Cagle, Mesothelioma Warrior, Barry Castleman, ScD, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Mark Catlin, ADAO Prevention Advisory Board, Kim Cecchini, ADAO Board, Ellen Costa, ADAO Board, Earl Dotter, Photojournalist , Anna Forgie, Mesothelioma Warrior, Arthur Frank, MD, PhD, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Fernanda Giannasi, Brazilian Association of People Exposed to Asbestos (ABREA), Julie Gundlach, Mesothelioma Warrior, Ehi Iden, Occupational Health and Safety Managers (OHSM), Zack Johnson, Filmmaker, Laura and Bob Kuzmick, Mesothelioma Warriors, Brent Kynoch, ADAO Prevention Advisory Board, Daniel Lambo, Filmmaker, Tom Laubenthal, ADAO Prevention Advisory Board, Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Conor Lewis, Filmmaker, Carmen Lima, SOS AMIANTO – Portuguese Asbestos Victim Support Group, Steven Markowitz, MD, DrPH, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Jessica Mattmuller, Mesothelioma Warrior, Barbara Minty McQueen, Widow of Steve McQueen, Jacqueline Moline, MD, MSc, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH, ADAO Science and Prevention Advisory Board Liaison, Paolo Monico, Filmmaker, Nicole Neal, ADAO Intern, Mavis Nye, Mavis Nye Foundation, Christine Oliver, MD, PhD, MPH, MSc, ADAO Science Advisory Board, Richa Patel, MPH, ADAO Intern, Rebecca Reindel, MS, MPH, AFL-CIO, Linda Reinstein, ADAO Board, Emily Reinstein, Mesothelioma Warrior, Tony Rich, ADAO Prevention Advisory Board, Barry Robson, Asbestos Disease Foundation of Australia, Wendy Ruderman, Journalist, Robert Sussman, JD, ADAO Counsel, Kelly Trautner, JD, American Federation of Teachers, Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Thoracic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Jordan Zevon, Performer, ADAO National Spokesperson, and Celebrity Board Co-Chair.
###
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals.
Kim Cecchini
Asbestos Disease Awareness Org
