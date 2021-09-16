ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION HOSTS FIRST FILM FESTIVAL TO BRING TOGETHER ART, ADVOCACY AND SHARED STORIES
Artists and Activists Unite to Tell Stories of Dangers of Asbestos and Increase Public Awareness and Education
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work will host its first ever "Asbestos: Art, Advocacy, and Share Stories" film festival on September 17, 2021 as part of its 16th Annual International Asbestos Disease Awareness and Prevention Conference.
The annual conference serves to educate the public about the dangers of asbestos, ban its use, expand prevention knowledge, and increase research efforts that would improve treatment options. The film festival brings together artists and advocates to tell the story of how asbestos destroys communities and families.
The films being screened include: The Mother by Paolo Monico, Breathless by Daniel Lambo, Dirty Laundry by Conor B. Lewis and Zack Johnson.
Barbara Minty McQueen, asbestos advocate and the widow of actor Steve McQueen who died from mesothelioma, will share a video on the day of the film festival.
American filmmaker, actor and comedian Judd Apatow will be honored during the conference, for his recent efforts to raise awareness about asbestos illness and disease, with the Warren Zevon "Keep Me in Your Heart" Award.
ADAO will also screen its 16th Congressional Staff Briefing, “Impact of Asbestos on Public Health, Environment, and Economy,” featuring 10 renowned experts who discuss new developments in asbestos research, policies and regulation. The speakers include, Brad Black, MD; Raja Flores, MD; Arthur L. Frank, MD, PhD; Brent Kynoch; Richard Lemen , PhD, MSPH; Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH; Linda Reinstein; Greg Russell; and Robert Sussman, JD.
About the films:
The Mother by Paolo Monico
When a hardened widow receives an unexpected visit, she is given the chance to shed light on her husband’s death. Starring Mary Testa, Boris McGiver, Michele Hicks and Sylvia Kauders.
Breathless by Daniel Lambo
Following the deaths of his father and many others from his village, filmmaker Daniel Lambo sets off on a passionate quest to find the truth about the deadly asbestos industry. His search takes him to the largest asbestos waste dump in India and unveils a cold-blooded industry still endangering the lives of workers and consumers around the world. A gripping story on the fight of individuals against a booming asbestos industry.
Dirty Laundry by Conor B. Lewis and Zack Johnson
Two cousins journey across the United States by bicycle, fueled by a curiosity about their elderly grandmother’s sudden passing from a rare cancer, mesothelioma, and uncover a trail of broken families bound by asbestos.
The film festival and conference will be live-streamed globally, for free. To attend, register online.
The 2021 Conference is being sponsored by Platinum Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy, Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm, and Silver Sponsor Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen.
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals.
