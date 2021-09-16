More about Ten DCS Community Supervision Officers graduate from the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT)

ATLANTA - Ten officers graduated from the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia. The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the auditorium. All graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

These men and women join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 adult felony offenders throughout Georgia.

DCS Director of Training and Professional Development, Ms. Shanta Porter, says that these new officers are well prepared and she is confident they are ready to begin their assignments.

“Over the past eight weeks, these men and women have endured rigorous challenges designed to build a foundation for a safe and productive career,” said Porter. “The dedication, teamwork, and integrity these officers have shown during their training are truly inspiring. We are honored to have them join our team. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our communities and the citizens of our great state,” added Porter.

The BCSOT curriculum includes training on the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Morrow, Statesboro, Stone Mountain, and Thomasville.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

Media Contacts:

Brian Tukes, Director of External Affairs

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

470-217-6539

Jamelle Washington, Public Information Officer

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

[email protected]

404-561-4590