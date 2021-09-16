Ranosys partners with Gorgias - a leading eCommerce helpdesk
Ranosys, a global Digital Consulting firm, has announced its partnership with Gorgias- the world’s leading eCommerce helpdesk.
We are extremely excited to welcome Ranosys as our newest partner and are ready to assist their global clients and customers with prompt customer support and phenomenal customer service experiences.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys, a global Digital Consulting firm, has announced its partnership with Gorgias- the world’s leading eCommerce helpdesk for merchants, retailers, and brands, extending its best-in-the-market commerce solutions to increase customer satisfaction and drive consumer loyalty.
— Rachel Fefer, Director of Enterprise Partnerships, Gorgias
Focussing on the US, the UK, APAC, and MEA markets, the partnership leverages both Gorgias and Ranosys’ industry expertise in formulating exceptional omnichannel digital commerce solutions. This association creates a perfect synergy in helping the region’s merchants and retailers to turn their support centers into profit centers by centralizing customer interactions, quickly resolving customer requests, and consistently delivering personalized shopping experiences to drive business growth and enhance brand loyalty.
“We are honored to partner with Gorgias- a leading artificial intelligence-powered eCommerce help desk on a global scale. They’re the foremost leaders in eCommerce customer support services and have designed innovative solutions to help merchants effectively compete in today’s experience-driven economy. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Gorgias and help retailers in the region in bettering their customer support approach, personalizing customer service conversations, and concreting brand-customer relationships,” says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys.
Trusted by iconic eCommerce brands around the world, Ranosys supports eCommerce retailers in every facet necessary to ensure peak operational efficiency and best-in-class customer experiences. At a time when eCommerce is witnessing unprecedented growth, and by extension, the demand for customer support has increased exponentially, underscoring Ranosys’ and Gorgias’ combined capabilities will drive significant business results and deliver world-class experiences that foster lifetime loyalty among shoppers.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Ranosys as our newest partner and are ready to assist their global clients and customers with prompt customer support and phenomenal customer service experiences,” said Rachel Fefer, Director of Enterprise Partnerships at Gorgias. “Ranosys has played an instrumental role in forging some of the most impeccable digital commerce solutions for ambitious brands worldwide and we feel excited to assist them in their next stage of business expansion. Our partnership with Ranosys will help strengthen their merchant growth strategy, boost conversion rates and turn support channels to revenue centers, ” she concluded.
With this partnership, Ranosys and Gorgias are now in a prime position to empower global retailers in a time when extending best-in-the-market customer service experiences across every touchpoint has become the new digital currency. With Gorgias’ incredible platform capabilities, Ranosys is now well-heeled to deliver unmatched service to its merchant clients, strengthen their business model, and turn their customer support channels to sales channels.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a CMMI Level 3 Digital Consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the US, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
About Gorgias
Founded in 2015 by Roman Lapeyre and Alex Plugaru, Gorgias is a multi-channel help desk integrated with e-commerce merchants' (BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, and Magento) back-office. It allows merchants to manage all their customer support from a single platform, deliver outstanding customer service experience by centralizing all customer interactions, and connect all business apps and all communication channels to provide support agents a unified 360-degree view of their customers. Learn more at www.gorgias.com
