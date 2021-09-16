#1 Leader of Bboy Sports Pioneers Move-By-Move Sports Announcing
NY Daily News Article Bring home the Breakin'! Former Run-DMC dancer wants breakdancing to be a major league sport
World Bboy Battle Makes it Easy for Mainstream Sports Fans to Follow its Pro Bboy Sports BattlesNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Bboy Battle, a fast-growing US Bboy sports league, launches Bboy Sports Battle, a series of online sportscasts for mainstream sports fans featuring never before seen 1vs1 matchups between the league’s top-ranking players competing for championship titles and prize money. These fast-paced sportscasts feature a new innovative play-by-play sports announcing for its events, which WBB calls "move-by-move". With an easy to follow competition format and scoring system, WBB makes it simple for everyone to understand, engage and enjoy thrilling Bboy sports battles, especially learning the cool names of each individual Breaking move performed in each battle set.
WBB events are styled after UFC matches, where sports announcers describe each event, introduce the league players and preview each matchup with a Tale-of-the-Tape—a comparison of each player’s statistics and Breaking styles. Scores from a panel of judges are displayed after each set, accompanied by a scorebar providing updates on who’s winning and losing during each championship battle. WBB events test the Breaking skills of each competitor with three individual rounds in Footwork, Powermove and Freestyle, and with prize money and titles at stake, players push their bodies past human limits to win each battle and claim victory.
Former pro Bboy and WBB sports announcer Dominik “Foots” Hamilton is one of the voices behind each battle, calling out the names of each Breaking move executed in each battle set. His signature “flavor” and musical word-flow not only keep viewers engaged and entertained throughout the entire event, but allow viewers to easily understand the competition and retain the names of the moves.
In 2014 New York Daily News article “Bring home the breakin’! Former Run-DMC dancer wants breakdancing to be a major league sport," by Eli Rosenburg, he described the vision of WBB founder Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez. Today, Hernandez is on the verge of realizing his vision as he's in discussions with CEO's of some of the world's biggest brands to bring the World Bboy Battle League to the mainstream. With the largest prize money, recruiting the best Breaking talent on the planet, guaranteed competitor salaries, thrilling matchups, amazing Breaking battles, engaging storylines, insightful commentary, move-by-move sports announcing, and cutting-edge sports broadcasting and production value, WBB is about to emerge as the major sports league of Breaking.
"The Bboy culture's biggest hurdle in attracting the mainstream is the fact that today's competitions, including Red Bull, lack a universal format, judging and scoring system, making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the average person, with no knowledge of Breaking, to understand and follow," says Hernandez. "Our Bboy sports competitions are one-of-a-kind thrilling spectator events and easy for everyone to understand and follow. With ninety-eight percent of all Breakers living in poverty, our sports league will help our Breakers rise out of poverty, showcase their amazing skills, competitiveness, great sportsmanship, and share their inspirational stories with the world.”
The first of seventeen events in WBB Bboy Sports Battle season one features renowned champions Bboy Thesis vs Bboy Noe battling for the world title and grand prize money. With Breaking scheduled to debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, fans have another great reason to watch WBB Bboy Sports Battle and learn more about this global phenomenon. Great call by Eli Rosenburg.
World Bboy Battle: World Bboy Battle is an American sports promotion company specializing in the sport of Breaking, aka Bboy Sports, aka Extreme Breakdancing Sports, founded in 2014 by Bboy pioneer Frankie "Sirswift" Hernandez. WBB events cater to mainstream sports fans and Breakdancing fans through its innovative Bboy sports which make it easy for everyone to understand and follow.
Bboy Sports Battle: An online series of sportscasts promoting the WBB Bboy sport, its league players and its league matchups in an easy to understand and follow competition format and scoring system. Sports announcers describe each event and provide a running detailed commentary of the battle as it occurs with "move-by-move", an innovative play-by-play for Bboy sports battles where announcers call out the specific names of each move being performed in a battle set.
Bboy Thesis vs Bboy Noe - World Bboy Battle Championships