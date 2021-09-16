RankFresh named Best Digital Marketing Agency in Kent
Customer and results-driven approach pays off in 2021 SME UK Enterprise Awards
The past 18 months has been really tough for so many businesses, but it has also created some unexpected opportunities”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping UK small and medium businesses navigate the challenges of the pandemic has resulted in SEO and e-commerce agency RankFresh being recognised as Best Digital Marketing Agency in Kent.
— Nick Lima
RankFresh has been awarded the prestigious prize in the 2021 UK Enterprise Awards, held by SME News Magazine to celebrate SMEs across the nation which are improving their industries through next-level customer service, hard work and innovation.
The Tunbridge Wells-based agency, whose clients range from small owner-operators to nation-wide companies in sectors such as construction, e-commerce, beauty, travel and hospitality, stood out from its competitors for its personalised approach to helping companies grow online.
RankFresh Founder Nick Lima explains that, while most agencies use the same digital strategy for every client, he and his team work closely with each client to develop a customised strategy to increase sales and leads from website traffic.
“RankFresh was set up with the belief that small can also be mighty and taking small consistent steps will lead to success,” he says. “Getting to know a business, understanding their audiences and what truly matters to the business owners is how we drive results.
“We believe in open and honest relationship with all our partners, so our clients know exactly what we’re spending time on and where their money is going. Whether it’s SEO or a brand new website design, we feel we only succeed when our client succeeds.”
The approach has delivered impressive results, namely increases of up to 200% in organic revenue to RankFresh clients. Set up in 2011, the company became a full service agency in 2019, offering a wide range of digital marketing services from SEO to email marketing, hosting and web development.
While many UK businesses have struggled to survive the disruption of Covid-19, digital agencies have boomed as more and more companies go online. “The past 18 months has been really tough for so many businesses, but it has also created some unexpected opportunities,” Mr Lima says. “Many of our clients have taken the opportunity to invest in enhancing and increasing their digital presence, whether that be a new website or increased online marketing budgets.
“To be recognised as the Best Digital Marketing Agency in Kent is extremely rewarding, and I am immensely proud of our small team of dedicated professionals, Julian Martines, Tanmoy & Ceran, who have worked so hard to make this happen.
Of course, the award is a direct result of the support of our amazing clients past and present especially: SMOKO, No6 Clinic, Pobjoy, skinaddict.co.uk, Foresight Sports Europe, and Clean All Crew. I would also like to thank our collaborators Dawn Gibson-Fawcett at Dawn Creative Media, Carlos Gris at Carlos Gris Studio and Ben Tiffin at Uprise Digital.”
Now in its fifth year, the SME UK Enterprise Awards highlight the role of SMEs as a vital part of the country’s economy and business landscape.
Award Coordinator Jessie Wilson says: “One of the joys of these awards is realising the sheer talent and skill that permeates every inch of the British business sphere, across all industries and fields.”
