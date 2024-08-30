CT Travel Group Ltd Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Caroline Everard as Head of People & Culture

CT Travel Group appoints Caroline Everard as Head of People & Culture, strengthening leadership and driving employee-focused growth and innovation.

We have proudly held the ‘Investors in People’ accreditation for over a decade” — Claire Collins

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CT Travel Group Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Caroline Everard as the new Head of People & Culture. This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces the company’s dedication to nurturing its most valuable asset—its people—and underscores its commitment to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture as it embarks on an ambitious growth journey.Caroline Everard joins CT Travel Group with a distinguished career spanning multiple sectors, including banking, insurance, and global accountancy. Her extensive experience in enhancing employee engagement and fostering positive workplace environments across diverse industries positions her as a critical asset to the company’s leadership team.In her new role, Caroline will lead the people and culture strategy for all four of CT Travel Group’s esteemed brands— CT Business Travel , MICE, Trade Missions, and Pettitts Travel —across its offices in London and Tunbridge Wells. Her mission will be to design and implement innovative performance programmes that not only support the company’s expansive growth objectives but also enhance the experience and well-being of its employees, the cornerstone of the organisation’s success.Caroline expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “I was seeking an opportunity where HR is not merely a function but a strategic partner to the business. The Group’s ambitious growth plans, coupled with the leadership team’s unwavering commitment to its people and culture, were incredibly inspiring. I am thrilled to join such a forward-thinking team and contribute to the exciting developments ahead.”With a career that has seen her work alongside international organisations across Africa, the USA, and Europe, Caroline brings a wealth of expertise in navigating and harmonising diverse workplace cultures. She is deeply passionate about aligning people and culture with the broader vision of the company, ensuring that employees feel empowered, valued, and integral to the company’s ongoing success. Her approach will involve close collaboration with the board to craft a strategy that fosters a strong sense of belonging, driving both employee satisfaction and the company’s long-term success.CT Travel Group’s COO, Clare Collins, emphasised the significance of Caroline’s appointment, saying, “We have proudly held the ‘Investors in People’ accreditation for over a decade, which is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our team. I am passionate about nurturing the loyalty of our current employees while also bringing fresh talent into our organisation. Caroline’s expertise and innovative approach to people and culture will be instrumental as we continue to grow. Her addition to our team marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we are delighted to welcome her on board.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.