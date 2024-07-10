Nelson Introduces the HydroMax Pro Range of Utensil Washers
Nelson continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in commercial warewashing. The HydroMax Pro series represents their latest innovation.
These machines are built to last and packed with features designed to meet the tough demands of commercial kitchens while minimising energy consumption and operating costs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Dish & Glasswashing Machines, a leading supplier in the UK warewashing industry, is excited to announce the launch of the HydroMax Pro series. This new lineup of utensil washers includes the HM55, HM70, HM85, and HM135 models, each designed to deliver a high performance wash solution while prioritising energy savings.
Oliver Nelson, Director at Nelson, commented, “Our HydroMax Pro series sets a new standard for utensil washing. These machines are built to last and packed with features designed to meet the tough demands of commercial kitchens while minimising energy consumption and operating costs.”
The range consists of:
HydroMax HM55. The HM55 is ideal for smaller commercial kitchens. Its compact size makes it perfect for restaurants that require reliable and efficient utensil washing. The HM55 is designed to fit into tight spaces, yet it provides powerful cleaning capabilities, ensuring that even the busiest small kitchen can maintain a high standard of cleanliness.
HydroMax Pro HM70. The HM70 is well-suited for medium to large restaurants and catering businesses that need to handle a high volume of utensils. The HM70’s advanced features include multiple wash cycles and energy-efficient operation, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for many establishments.
HydroMax Pro HM85 Designed for larger operations, the HM85 delivers high capacity and powerful cleaning performance. This model is perfect for busy hotels and large dining establishments that need to process a significant number of utensils quickly and thoroughly.
HydroMax Pro HM135 For the largest commercial kitchens, the HM135 offers maximum capacity and efficiency. It is perfect for large-scale catering operations and institutional kitchens, such as schools and production kitchens, that require the highest levels of performance.
About Nelson
Nelson has been supplying commercial dishwashers, glasswashers and ice machines to the UK hospitality and catering industry since 1978. They have built a reputation for supplying reliable, efficient machines supported by responsive and personalised after-sales support.
The launch of the HydroMax Pro series highlights Nelson’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of commercial kitchens. With a range of models designed to suit various kitchen sizes and demands, the HydroMax Pro series is set to become an essential part of efficient and sustainable kitchen management.
For more information about the HydroMax Pro series and other Nelson products, please visit www.nelsonwashonline.com or contact their customer service team at office@nelsonwash.com
