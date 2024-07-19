CT Travel Group Ltd Announces Clare Collins as Chief Operating Officer
CT Travel Group Ltd announces Clare Collins as COO. Clare will drive strategic vision and oversee operations for their brands, enhancing growth and innovation.TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Travel Group Ltd is thrilled to announce the appointment of Clare Collins as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a pivotal move in the company’s aggressive strategy to expand its four dynamic travel brands and propel its growth trajectory.
In her new role as COO CT Travel Group Ltd, Clare will spearhead the strategic vision and oversee the daily operations of the Group’s diverse travel brands, including Business Travel, MICE, Trade Missions and Pettitts Travel, its tailor-made leisure travel brand.
Alongside this announcement, the Group has, and will continue to, make significant structural investments at all levels of the business, with the recruitment of additional key personnel who will be joining the business in the coming weeks, expanding on the strength of the existing team. Proudly holding the ‘Investors in People’ accolade for over a decade, the Group remains dedicated to unlocking the potential of its people and continuously raising industry standards.
Clare Collins, Chief Operating Officer CT Travel Group Ltd, comments, “I am extremely proud to be transitioning into the position of COO and I feel passionately about my responsibility on behalf of the company, our clients, our people and my fellow Co-Owners, the Directors of the Board. Our people are at the heart of CT Travel Group, embodying a unique CT DNA that fosters a culture of kindness, personable relationships, innovation, and service excellence. I have always championed investing in the next generation of industry experts, and I believe that collectively, we will accelerate our sales-driven strategy, leveraging the strong partnerships we have created over the past 35 years with our clients, our suppliers and our people. There is an incredible amount of energy, ambition and loyalty within CT Travel Group.
“This is an exciting milestone for both CT Travel Group and me personally. My ambition has always been to elevate standards and drive the industry forward, and my recent appointment as a Director on the board of The Focus Travel Partnership will further enhance my ability to make positive and progressive change, and a valuable contribution”.
Founder of CT Travel Group Ltd, Mark Kempster, remains CEO. Mark comments, “I am thrilled to see Clare’s transition to COO. Her leadership and dedication have been critical to our success to date, and this recognition will enable her to create an even greater impact. As our brands, travel technology and people continue to evolve, Clare’s expertise and vision will be crucial in steering our future growth”.
CT Travel Group’s Board of Directors, comprising Mark Kempster, Thomas Kempster, Clare Collins, and David Bevan, remain the dedicated shareholders and stewards of the company, collectively steering the business towards sustainable growth and success for all stakeholders.
