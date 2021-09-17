Patrick Kilpatrick celebrates policy wins and vows more is yet to come
After the California recall election, Patrick Kilpatrick celebrates making a historic statement and lasting impression.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Kilpatrick is celebrating the substantial wins in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election.
Not only did Kilpatrick leave his indelible mark on Californian politics but he forced Newsom to re-evaluate his policies.
Take for example the following 2 reactionary responses to Kilpatrick’s proposals:
On July 16th, 2021, Kilpatrick proposed a competitive 25% cash rebate to BRING BACK FILM PRODUCTION TO CALIFORNIA.
On July 21st, after years of neglect and silence, Gavin Newsom announced 330 million dollars pledged to the California film incentive program.
On July 16th, 2021, Kilpatrick proposed preferential water rates to organic farmers and humane animal food production.
On July 21st, Gavin Newsom reacted with a humane animal food production initiative.
Other visionary, doable solutions were offered by Kilpatrick and his team such as:
Announcement of the TOTALITARIAN TARIFF
PROSPECTIVE CITIZENS CONTRIBUTION PROGRAM
70% RENOVATIVE INCENTIVE
And many more as listed at www.KilpatrickForGovernor.com.
No other candidate had such a comprehensive plan of attack to solve California’s issues.
"Thousands upon thousands of votes and climbing - with no marketing budget, minimum campaign costs, no banners, no TV or radio commercials - simply filing fees and the energy and vision of our team.
"We reached millions of people in California and worldwide with vision and purpose on a campaign costing less than the price of the filing fees. All grass roots efforts, heart and message!
Can others say the same?
"Thank you, fellow warriors: Heidi Bright, Mariya Samoylova, Raphaello, Jeff Schneider, and Robert Bane. I urge the voters of California to become engaged and continue to hold government accountable for themselves and our children, for the world as an example."
You can not stop an idea. Kilpatrick will continue to offer Uncommon Sense where others offer stagnation.
See more at www.KilpatrickForGovernor.com.
This is only the beginning.
