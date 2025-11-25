Hollywood Action Icon Unites with Corpus Christi for Filming

Patrick Kilpatrick Uncommon Dialogue Films

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor, screenwriter Patrick Kilpatrick - known for iconic roles in Minority Report, Death Warrant, and Eraser as well as voluminous work alongside a Who’s Who of Movie Luminaries from Tom Cruise to Steven Spielberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger to James Cameron, Naomi Watts, Pam Grier, Bruce Willis, Walter Hill, Chow Yun-Fat, and Antoine Fuqua - is poised to produce an ongoing slate of films and streaming projects in Corpus Christi.Kilpatrick - acclaimed for over 230 international productions - is meeting with community and Veteran leaders, union heads, key educators, construction, boating, real estate and financial entities, with the goal of beginning full slate production in the first quarter of 2026. The trip serves as both a location/pre-production scout and a celebration of the strong patriotic bond shared between Texas, the actor/producer and his local hosts - the Wise Family.“I’m honored and privileged to be serving Corpus Christi and our nation’s true heroes, the men and women of our Armed Forces,” said Kilpatrick. “Jeff Wise and his father Joseph have been gracious and proactive guiding lights.”Exploring the Sparkling City by the Sea, Mr. Kilpatrick will be engaged in both an immersive tour of the city’s premier landmarks, the region's rich military history and its scenic beauty. Prophetically, much of the region’s landscape and venues are already scripted within Kilpatrick’s Uncommon Dialogue Films , Inc. projects.The itinerary embraces -Naval Air Station Corpus Christi: A tour of the historic naval base.The USS Lexington Museum: A visit to the celebrated "Blue Ghost”- scripted to be a key set for a major streaming and film production.Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi: Exploring the unique peninsula campus.Corpus Christi Hooks: A look at the home of the Houston Astros’ double-A affiliate.Scouting The Gulf itself as a dynamic filming location.“Civic engagement, prosperity, and education for citizens of Corpus Christi is paramount,” said Kilpatrick. Patrick has been invited to meet with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council to discuss the eco-sensitive economic impact of bringing film/streaming production to the area and to strengthen enduring ties between international production and the South Texas coast.About Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. - UDF specializes in original, globally attractive projects blending high-stakes action with deeply human stories. Themes of courage, patriotism, self-sacrifice, and redemption within films and streaming projects challenging conventional narratives are essential UDF pillars. Founded by internationally recognized actor, screenwriter, producer Patrick Kilpatrick, UDF holds Veteran’s involvement in front and behind-the-camera as key to its operation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.