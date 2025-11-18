PATRICK KILPATRICK’S UNCOMMON DIALOGUE FILMS EYES TEXAS, NAMES DALLAS AND CORPUS CHRISTI AS DUAL PRODUCTION HUBS

Uncommon Dialogue Films Patrick Kilpatrick

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncommon Dialogue Films ( UDF ), the production company founded by veteran film and television actor Patrick Kilpatrick , today announced a significant strategic shift, potentially basing its future film slate across two key Texas regions: Dallas and Corpus Christi.This strategy solidifies UDF’s plan to leverage Texas’s robust talent pool, favorable production incentives, and the uniquely diverse filming locations offered by both the northern metroplex and the Gulf Coast. Mr. Kilpatrick, known for his roles in blockbusters like Minority Report and Eraser, stated that the decision was driven by the collaborative spirit and varied infrastructure available across the state.“We are pioneering a new chapter for Uncommon Dialogue Films, and Texas offers the versatility we need to anchor our creative vision,” said Patrick Kilpatrick, Founder and CEO of UDF. “Dallas provides the critical infrastructure and urban power necessary for our thrillers, while Corpus Christi offers spectacular coastal backdrops and unique logistical advantages. Utilizing two distinct regions allows us to maximize both economic and creative opportunities across the great state of Texas.”UDF's slate, which focuses on action, geo-political thrillers, and redemptive horror is poised to bring substantial economic activity into both the Dallas and Corpus Christi regions. This commitment includes generating hundreds of local jobs, utilizing Texas-based vendors, and funneling millions into the state's film sector over the next three years. The company plans to begin pre-production on its first Texas-based project in the first quarter of the coming year.“Uncommon Dialogue’s globally attractive projects focus on stellar originality, themes of courageous sacrifice, patriotism, redemption and nuanced illumination of the world, the values most aligned with Texas,” offered Kilpatrick. “The economic model for every project is as compelling as the film or streaming Itself.”The potential expansion is seen by local industry leaders as a major boost for the Texas film ecosystem, attracting not just production, but the entire developmental lifecycle of filmmaking. UDF's presence aims to serve as a catalyst for increased opportunities for Texas actors, writers, and technical personnel.About Uncommon Dialogue Films (UDF)Uncommon Dialogue Films is a production company dedicated to creating provocative, character-centric cross genre films that challenge conventional narratives. Founded by actor, author, and producer Patrick Kilpatrick, UDF specializes in projects that blend high-stakes action with deeply human stories. Patrick Kilpatrick is an internationally recognized film and television actor/screenwriter with over 230+ credits, known for his work alongside visionary directors like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Antoine Fuqua, Walter Hill and icons such as Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Chow Yun-Fat, Naomi Watts, Pam Grier and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

