Congressional Candidate and Screen Icon Host Luncheon on Films Poised for Lone Star State

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional Candidate Kurt Schwab (TX-33) is hosting a pivotal luncheon – ‘Framing the Future.’ The event focuses on the economics of the entertainment industry and specifically on Patrick Kilpatrick ’s Uncommon Dialogue Films’ entire slate of projects arriving in Dallas.Scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025, the luncheon will feature special guest Patrick Kilpatrick, a renowned actor, screenwriter, producer, and CEO of Uncommon Dialogue Films ( UDF ).“As a united Dallas family, ongoing prosperity, global entertainment, jobs, community elevation, in tandem with investor growth will occur swiftly,” said Kilpatrick. “Workers, local talent, universities, education, public services, the financial sector will all be enhanced”.UDF has a powerful collection of projects aligned with internationally renowned personnel, ready to go in the first quarter of 2026. This event illuminates the step-by-step path to crowning the Lone Star State as the new hub of international entertainment.Event Details:· Event: Framing the Future: A Luncheon Conversation on Jobs, the Dallas Economy and the coming Uncommon Dialogue Films/Streaming Projects· Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025· Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM· Location: The Wild Turkey Restaurant, 2470 Walnut Hill Ln. #5627, Dallas, TX 75229Kurt Schwab, a former police officer and combat veteran running for Congress in 2026, is laser-focused on leadership and economic vitality for District 33. By partnering with Kilpatrick, whose career spans over 230 films and TV shows, the event will bridge the gap between local policy, power stakeholders and Texas values of patriotism, action and tangible benefit to the Texas economy.“Kurt Schwab has been a hero all his life. He’s just the kind of person we need in Congress,” offered Kilpatrick. “Vision, transparency, military service, integrity, helping others are central to his DNA.”You're invited to lunch with Congressional Candidate Kurt Schwab and action legend Patrick Kilpatrick to discuss media and economic growth, highlighting the collaborative effort to boost the region's profile in the arts and media sectors.RSVP Information:Those interested in attending ‘Framing the Future’ are encouraged to RSVP immediately via the candidate's website. www.kurtschwab4congress.com About Patrick Kilpatrick & Uncommon Dialogue Films (UDF)Uncommon Dialogue Films is a production company dedicated to creating films that explore courage, redemption, and epic landscapes. Founded by Patrick Kilpatrick, UDF specializes in projects that blend high-stakes action with deeply human stories. Kilpatrick is known for his work alongside visionary directors like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Antoine Fuqua, Walter Hill and icons such as Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Chow Yun-Fat, Naomi Watts, Pam Grier and Arnold Schwarzenegger.About Kurt SchwabKurt Schwab is a Republican candidate for Texas’ 33rd Congressional District (2026). A combat veteran and former police officer, Schwab is running on a platform of leadership and service.(Paid for by Kurt Schwab for Congress)

