TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, in anticipation of First Amendment activity within the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department would like to remind motorists and pedestrians of increased activity in the downtown area and the following Emergency No Parking and street closures.

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 5:00 am to 11:59 pm, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking :

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 5:00 am to 11:59 pm, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic :

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW Madison Drive, NW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NW Jefferson Drive, SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW Maryland Avenue, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW



While the Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate additional street closures, there is the potential for intermittent closures in the downtown area of the District of Columbia. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

The public should abide by any parking restrictions and should be guided by any posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of downtown area and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Members of the public are reminded that DC CODE: §7-2509.07 expressly prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity, to include members of the public who have been issued a Concealed Carry Permit in the District of Columbia.

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, “if you see something, say something.” To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. For more information visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch.