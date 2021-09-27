75% of people say the pandemic has been good for their intimate life
A survey carried out by casual dating app HUD reveals some surprising results: 75% of people say the pandemic has actually been good for their intimate life.
A satisfying sex life is important to our overall health and wellbeing, even in pandemic times.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced restrictions to almost every area of modern existence, it apparently isn’t hurting most people’s intimate lives.
— Katie Wilson, Director of Communications, HUD App
A recent survey by casual dating app HUD (hudapp.com) found that three-quarters of the respondents agreed that the pandemic has actually been good for their intimate life, with almost half (48%) saying that it has had a “very positive impact” on their sex life, and 27% saying that the pandemic has had a “somewhat positive impact”.
Only 8% of respondents said the pandemic has had a negative impact on their sex life.
“These numbers are surprising and encouraging,” says Katie Wilson, Communications Director for HUD. “Since early 2020 the world has been dealing with lockdowns, shutdowns, social distancing, and public health advice to steer clear of each other – factors that aren’t typically conducive to physical intimacy.
“But the pandemic has also given people the opportunity to redefine their needs and explore their sexuality in safe ways, and has helped people communicate better about what turns them on, both in person and virtually.”
Prior to the pandemic, 66% of respondents found dates through dating apps and online dating – and from March 2020 onward, 65% of people continued to meet people through these methods, the survey found. And 68% of people said they’ll keep using apps to meet potential dates.
“With an emphasis on ‘playing safe’ by sticking to virtual encounters – video dates, sexting, exchanging intimate photos, sexy chat – people are prioritizing their own wellbeing,” Wilson says. “Dating apps like HUD have a big part to play in helping people meet their needs while staying safe.”
With features like free video chat with auto-blur that gives users the ability to choose when they’re ready to see each other; SAFE Badge, which lets users confirm they have recent STD test results available without revealing confidential details; photo protection blur, which ensures users won’t see unsolicited nudes unless they want to; and real human moderation, HUD App puts safety at the forefront of their user experience.
“This survey reminds us that a satisfying sex life is important to our overall health and wellbeing, even in pandemic times,” Wilson says.
OnePoll survey carried out on behalf of HUD App in August 2021 of 1000 US Adults aged 18-40.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, HUD is a casual dating app with over 10 million users. HUD offers a way for people to foster relationships that feel natural and honest by removing the emphasis on “finding the one”. HUD facilitates open, honest, and consensual interactions between individuals and couples. To learn more and start meeting people today, visit hudapp.com
