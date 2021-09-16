Puy du Fou Dedicated to Preservation of Local Biodiversity
Best practices at the park include environmental initiatives that promote preservation of native wildlife species.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puy du Fou is a historical theme park in Les Epesses (between Cholet and La Roche-sur-Yon) in the heart of the Vendée region of Western France visited by two million visitors each year.
Green Globe recently recertified Puy du Fou.
Best practices at the park include environmental initiatives that promote preservation of native wildlife species and food management policies that incorporate circular economic principles.
Monitoring and Preservation of Local Biodiversity
Puy du Fou has various programs in place that are dedicated to the preservation of its old growth forests, very limited use of insecticides to minimize environmental impacts and the protection of birdlife including native swallows. A majestic bird show is hosted in the middle of the park which is also home to “L’Académie de Fauconnerie” (Falconry Academy). The 36 falconers take care of 800 birds (78 species) all year round.
In 2019, Puy du Fou was recognized as an official bird shelter for birds found injured in the wild. The Park also participates in a program where each bird’s DNA and specie information is identified and recorded for conservation purposes. This year, several team members assisted the Bird Protection League organization to compile data on wild falcon nests in the middle of an open field area. Puy du Fou has a dedicated guidelines policy regarding animal welfare at the property.
Discovery Workshops
Puy du Fou has an extensive communication strategy in place designed to attract and engage with students, guests and employees. To raise awareness of different environmental approaches at the park, staff members run eco-oriented workshops for local residents, visitors and guests. As of 2020, Puy du Fou has been planning a new workshop - “Voyage in the heart of the falconry”- a behind the scenes 90 minute long visit with the falcons and other bird species. In addition, students are invited to participate in various biodiversity programs.
Promotion of Quality Food
In recent years, Puy du Fou has developed an eco-friendly market gardening space. A small and local vegetable farm tended by several Puy du Fou team members is located at the gate of the park, just a few meters away from the hotel hub. This large garden produces seasonal strawberries, potatoes and a few select vegetables that are supplied to hotels nearby. Many happy chefs and guests visit the little farm and vegetables are even sold to visitors on their way out of the park during the harvest season. In addition, Puy du Fou works closely in collaboration with local organic or certified organic catering suppliers to support regional development.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Lucie Moyon
Press Relations Executive
Puy du Fou
CS 70025
85590 Les Epesses
FRANCE
T: + 33 (0)2 51 64 24 14
E: LMOYON@puydufou.com
W: www.puydufou.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here