Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai Upgrades Energy Saving Measures
Green Globe recently recertified, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai for the second year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With breathtaking views over the Arabian Gulf, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai is situated in the heart of Sheikh Zayed Road's business district, just minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, Burj Khalifa and leading business and shopping districts.
Green Globe recently recertified, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai for the second year.
The hotel was first certified by Green Globe in 2019. In total, three properties - Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach Residence have all been successfully recertified by Green Globe in 2021.
The Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai partners with Marriott initiatives through the Marriott Business Council (MBC) on various environmental initiatives including tree planting and beach clean ups. In addition to MBC activities, the hotel also works with charitable organizations to further environmental and social cultural causes.
The hotel actively participates in the Road to Awareness campaign, part of Marriott International's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: "Doing Good in Every Direction" that guides the company‘s overall positive and sustainable direction wherever it conducts business.
Key environmental activities at the property in 2020/21 have included resource management improvements and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) actions to raise awareness of environmental issues.
Energy and Water Saving Measures
In accordance with its Sustainability Management Plan (SMP), the Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai routinely measures consumption of water, electricity, gas and natural resources and tracks waste volume. The hotel is committed to a green and sustainable future with great efforts made over the past year to maximise energy and water savings.
Works currently in progress include the installation of LED panel lighting in apartment kitchens, which will reduce lighting wattage by 50% per fixture. New light fixtures with in-built motion sensors are also being fixed in fire escape stairwells that will result in additional savings of AED 8000 per year.
HVAC equipment is being upgraded with new inverter type split units replacing fixed flow compressor units. Plans are in place to change 8 units out of a total of 16 units that will lead to an energy saving of 50%. In addition, new PVC fills have already been installed to improve cooling tower operational efficiency.
To minimize water consumption, flow restrictors have been fitted on showerheads in bathrooms especially designated for use by Muslim guests. Furthermore, hands free faucets have been installed in all public toilets to improve hygiene standards.
Reducing Waste
The hotel aims to create an environmental culture where the whole organization follows sustainable practices both at work and at home. New water refill dispensers in the staff cafeteria and the Health Club encourage staff members and guests alike to use reusable bottles instead of purchasing single-use plastic bottled water.
Earth Hour 2021
The hotel participates in events throughout the year to create a sustainable environment and culture. During annual Earth Hour celebrations, interior lights and façade lighting are dimmed to raise awareness of energy usage and promote environmentally responsible actions that everyone can take at work and at home.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Nakul Ankolikar
Marketing Executive
Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
P.O. Box 118555
Dubai
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
T: 971 565241831
E: Nakul.Ankolikar@Fourpoints.com
W: fourpointssheikhzayedroad.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here