Fourth Street Bridge project in Flagstaff wins regional award

PHOENIX – For its efforts to improve traffic flow and safety in Flagstaff, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Fourth Street Bridge replacement project has won a regional award, as announced Wednesday by the Western Region of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Winning in the Quality of Life/Community Development category in the America’s Transportation Awards competition, the Fourth Street Bridge project was recognized for improving safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. The project widened the bridge itself over Interstate 40, adding capacity for vehicles, and created space for bicycles and pedestrians separated by a concrete barrier. The project also connected the Flagstaff Urban Trail System across the interstate.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to improve safety and connectivity in the Flagstaff region,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT’s Northcentral District. “This project fits into our mission to connect Arizonans everywhere, every day.”

In addition to creating better community connectivity, the bridge was replaced using the innovative bridge-slide method where crews built the new bridge next to the old one. After the old bridge was demolished, crews used hydraulic jacks to “slide” the new bridge into place.

The method cut an estimated two months off of construction time and saved nearly $7 million over traditional bridge construction methods. This reduced the impact to the local community during construction.

Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards competition was created to showcase the projects delivered by state departments of transportation every year in order to tell the broader story on the importance of transportation. The awards focus on getting more out of the existing system; implementing new technologies and innovations; and projects that improve overall quality of life and enhance community development.

For more information, visit americastransportationawards.org.