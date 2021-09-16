Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A203601 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Dylan LaMere                      STATION:     St. Albans CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 9/15/21 approximately 1505 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: (27 Morse Dr. Fairfax, VT. Exit 18 Equipment) VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED:     Unknown                                          

VICTIM: Exit 18 Equipment CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 27 Morse Dr. Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the afternoon of 09/15/2021, Vermont State Police received a reports of theft from Exit 18 Equipment store in Fairfax, VT of a stolen generator. The generator that was reported stolen is a Honda Generator EU 7,000 IS. Attached are images taken from a camera at the above location. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper LaMere with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.

 

