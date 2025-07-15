Derby Barracks, MV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5003766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/13/25 1852 hours
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: Albany
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Cote
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Albany. Investigation revealed that Trevor Cote failed to maintain his lane, and went off the roadway, hitting a tree and a telephone pole. Cote was issued a ticket for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7102250 T23 VSA 1038
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
