Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,282 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks, MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5003766                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/13/25 1852 hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Albany

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Cote

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Albany. Investigation revealed that Trevor Cote failed to maintain his lane, and went off the roadway, hitting a tree and a telephone pole. Cote was issued a ticket for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.  

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7102250 T23 VSA 1038

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks, MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more