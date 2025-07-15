Derby Barracks, MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A5003766 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 7/13/25 1852 hours STREET: Main Street TOWN: Albany WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Trevor Cote AGE: 41 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2025 VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Albany. Investigation revealed that Trevor Cote failed to maintain his lane, and went off the roadway, hitting a tree and a telephone pole. Cote was issued a ticket for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic. Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7102250 T23 VSA 1038 Trooper Ian Alford Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

