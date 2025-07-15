Traffic alert - VT Route 107, Rochester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton VSP

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 107 (both lanes) in Rochester is closed in the area of River St due to a fire.

This incident is expected to last until the fire is under control. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you.