Traffic alert - VT Route 107, Rochester
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 107 (both lanes) in Rochester is closed in the area of River St due to a fire.
This incident is expected to last until the fire is under control. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.