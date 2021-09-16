Homicide: 4000 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 4000 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:43 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old Paris Odemns, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.