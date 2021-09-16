DIZPOT Emerges as a Dominant Packaging Leader in the High-Growth Cannabis Industry
Established in 2017, DIZPOT has expanded from a basic packaging business into a full service one-stop branding and design partner for some of the largest players in the cannabis industry.
Jeff Scrabeck, COO, and John Hartsell, CEO, have propelled DIZPOT to become a top competitor in the cannabis packaging and branding scene. The company is projected to surpass 2020 revenues by 200 percent.
DIZPOT now boasts a 14,000 sq. ft. facility housing Creative Services, Procurement, Logistics, and Sales Departments in addition to inventory.
“We started out as a two man show and now have over 30 team members across multiple divisions including sales, design, software development, and logistics,” explained Hartsell. “It’s always been our vision to become one of the world’s largest ancillary organizations serving the cannabis industry and every year we get closer.” The company sets itself apart with its full-service, creative packaging options, multi-faceted design services and by serving customers with a staff dedicated to “old school service,” he said.
According to Hartsell, the company is on pace to eclipse 2020 revenues by 200 percent in 2021. The rapid evolution of DIZPOT is in large part due to the team’s manufacturing expertise, thorough understanding of state by state cannabis regulations, and ability to scale quickly to meet the demands of the fast growing industry. Previously, DIZPOT reported 50 percent year over year growth in its first two years of operation. The company surpassed its 2019 annual sales midway through Q2 of 2020, and ended with 100 percent year over year growth.
With the development of its full service design and branding offerings, the company now provides a turnkey solution for those wanting to get to market quickly with a competitive edge. The company has further expansion plans and is slated to announce a new development in the tech space in late 2021.
The company has laid a foundation for innovation by developing new, industry-specific packaging software, combined with an extensive logistics network. “We built a culture and business model at DIZPOT where creativity thrives undaunted by the challenges of a highly regulated industry,” stated Scrabeck.
For information visit DIZPOT.com.
###
About DIZPOT:
Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its customers with a single source solution to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Leveraging its extensive international logistics network, the company works with thousands of cannabis brands servicing both small businesses and multi-state operators. Renowned for its Old School Service approach, DIZPOT puts its customers first, providing a one-hundred percent guarantee on the quality of its finished goods.
DIZPOT services include compliance driven branding and logo design, cannabis and hemp-specific packaging, logistics, creative subscription plans, industry targeted technologies, and in-house DOSS cartridge solutions. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W. Mission Lane #6 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit DIZPOT.com or phone 602-795-4499.
