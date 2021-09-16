Submit Release
Cistanche tubulosa Extract Demonstrates Antidepressant-Like Effects on Chronic Stress, Recent Study Shows

Cistanche extract is known for its anti-aging, anti-fatigue, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, immunological, cardiovascular, and antioxidant properties. We call it 'Methuselah’s Breakfast.'”
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent article in Frontiers in Pharmacology addresses the possible health benefits of Cistanche tubulosa extract, including its antidepressant-like effects through restoration of gut microbiota homeostasis.

In the study, chronic unpredictable stress-induced depression model was established to explore the impact of Cistanche tubulosa extract on behavioral tests and gut microbiota composition. The study concludes that Cistanche tubulosa "is a potential treatment for depressive symptoms by restoring homeostasis of gut microbiota for microbiota–gut–brain axis disorders, opening new avenues in the field of neuropsychopharmacology."

Growing evidence shows that neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depression, are linked to the gut microbiome through the gut–brain axis. Cistanche tubulosa extract is well known for supporting the treatment of “kidney-yang” deficiency in traditional Chinese medicine. In recent years, an extract made of the plant has increasingly been used to support treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Cistanche tubulosa extract offers many benefits due to its anti-aging, anti-fatigue, antidepressant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective, immunological, cardiovascular, and antioxidant properties," says Michael Van der Linden, owner of Linden Botanicals. "We call Cistanche 'Methuselah’s Breakfast.' In the Bible, Methuselah lived until the ripe old age of 969, making him the longest-lived human in both legend and tradition."

Numerous studies have revealed several main chemical constituents of the Cistanche tubulosa plant, including phenylethanoid glycosides (PhGs), iridoids and iridoid glycosides, lignans, alditols, oligosaccharides, and polysaccharides. Pharmacological analysis has shown that Cistanche extract exhibits a broad range of neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective activities.

Many antidepressant drugs have been shown to possess side effects including cardiac toxicity, blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, and sleep disorders. The overall incidence of sexual dysfunction can affect drug usage and compliance. Cistanche tubulosa shows great promise for clinical application, not only because of its antidepressant-like activity but also because it has traditionally been used to treat impotence. In addition, Cistanche tubulosa shows no signs of toxicity and treatment-related changes in murine studies, suggesting it has substantial therapeutic potential.

Native to Mongolia, Cistanche tubulosa is a parasitic flower that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It’s a nootropic and an adaptogen also known by the names Cistanche deserticola, desert ginseng, and Rou Cong Rong. Cistanche is also an extremely strong antioxidant. It is 15 times stronger than resveratrol and 5 times stronger than vitamin C.

“There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to optimal health will benefit from support with Cistanche extract as a health supplement,” Van der Linden says. "To learn more about Cistanche tubulosa, a good place to start is our Cistanche FAQ,"

About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world's healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistanche tubulosa, Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse.

Cistanche tubulosa Extract Demonstrates Antidepressant-Like Effects on Chronic Stress, Recent Study Shows

