Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,501 in the last 365 days.

Two Free Car Seat Inspection Events Scheduled

MIDLAND / ODESSA – Two events designed to help people ensure car seat are installed correctly are scheduled next week in Odessa and Midland. The events are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 19-25).

While many people do their best to protect youngsters by using car seats, two out of three car seats are installed incorrectly. These two car seat events offer free car seat inspections to ensure proper installment and proper usage.

In Midland, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Midland Discovery School parking lot at 3500 W. Golf Course Road.

In Odessa, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Music City Mall parking lot near JC Penney at 4101 W. 42nd St.

Those attending the event are asked to be prepared by knowing the age, height and weight of children using the car seats. These factors determine which seat is appropriate for children. A very limited number of car seats will be available for distribution if a car seat fails inspection.

The events are a joint effort between the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

For questions, contact TxDOT traffic safety specialist Gina Galindo at (432) 498-4748 or Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiative coordinator Rachel Walker at (254) 722-3052.

You just read:

Two Free Car Seat Inspection Events Scheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.