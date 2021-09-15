Two Free Car Seat Inspection Events Scheduled

MIDLAND / ODESSA – Two events designed to help people ensure car seat are installed correctly are scheduled next week in Odessa and Midland. The events are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 19-25).

While many people do their best to protect youngsters by using car seats, two out of three car seats are installed incorrectly. These two car seat events offer free car seat inspections to ensure proper installment and proper usage.

In Midland, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Midland Discovery School parking lot at 3500 W. Golf Course Road.

In Odessa, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Music City Mall parking lot near JC Penney at 4101 W. 42nd St.

Those attending the event are asked to be prepared by knowing the age, height and weight of children using the car seats. These factors determine which seat is appropriate for children. A very limited number of car seats will be available for distribution if a car seat fails inspection.

The events are a joint effort between the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

For questions, contact TxDOT traffic safety specialist Gina Galindo at (432) 498-4748 or Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiative coordinator Rachel Walker at (254) 722-3052.