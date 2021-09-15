West Tennessee Weekly Construction Sept. 15-22, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 105: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 105 from near Park Street to SR 77 for resurfacing.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 424: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 424 from US 70 to near Cook Road for resurfacing.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR-104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning September 7, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-356: There will be possible lane closures east and westbound on SR 356 from SR 54 to near US 79 (SR 76) for resurfacing.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL.

OBION COUNTY, SR-214 : There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 214 from near SR 22 to US (SR 3) for resurfacing.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 54: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 54 from near South Parkway Street to near Thompson Creek Road for resurfacing.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 431: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 431 from SR22 to near Broadway Street for resurfacing.

TDOT District 47 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 22: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place.

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: The resurfacing on I-40 from the Henderson County line to the Benton County line.

Sunday, September 19 through Friday, September 24, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 120.0 to MM 126.0 for milling and OGFC paving operations.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Restrictions: Temporary signal is in place with 11’ restriction.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Restrictions: Temporary signal is in place with 11’ restrictions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday September 22, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. All side streets are now open, and two lanes of traffic are open westbound with one lane of traffic open eastbound.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-54: The resurfacing on SR 54 from near Thomas Lane (LM 8.62) to near Thomas Street (LM 13.62) will cause intermittent daytime lane closures for adjustment of catch basins, concrete curb ramp retrofit, and resurfacing operations. During paving operations around the courthouse square in Brownsville, TN a detour will be put into place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Restrictions: February 1, 2021 there was a 11’ width restriction put in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 22 from Brown Street to Jane Lane will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be NO closures during school hours from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement and resealing joints on I-40 (EBL) from east of US 70 (SR 1) exit to mile marker 95 east of the Henderson County line.

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 22, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 22, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Friday, September 17, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, September 20, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound at Exit 83 will be detoured onto the ramps at Campbell St. and the Campbell Street bridge will be closed to set beams. A “seek alternate route” will be posted for Campbell Street traffic.

One Lane Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1 (US 70): The resurfacing with cold in-place recycling (CIR) on US 70 (SR 1) from near Key Senter Road to the Carroll County line including bridge repair.

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 22, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures in both directions from near Key Senter Road (LM 26.90) to the Carroll County line (LM 32.06) for construction activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 29, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures in both directions from near Key Senter Road (LM 26.90) to the Carroll County line (LM 32.06) for construction activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY, SR- 5: The resurfacing on US 45 (SR 5) from LM 21.58 to LM 21.72, including bridge repair.

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 22, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures in both directions from LM 21.58 to LM 21.72 for construction activities and bridge repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 29, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures in both directions from LM 21.58 to LM 21.72 for construction activities and bridge repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-224: There will be possible lane closures in both directions from SR 142 to US 64 (SR 15) for resurfacing operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

TDOT DISTRICT 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, September 15 through Wednesday, September 229:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.:: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-194: The resurfacing on SR 194 from west of Whispering Meadows Drive

(LM 15.06) to SR 59 (LM 23.06) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-195: The resurfacing on SR 195 from SR 193 to SR 76 will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The resurfacing on SR 196 from Hickory Withe Rd. to US 70 (SR 1) will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27.0 to near Exit35

MM 35.0.

Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: The interchange at Whitten Road (Eastbound Exit 14 Ramp)

Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on the I-40 east and westbound Exit 14 ramps at Kirby Whitten Road for the installation of pavement markings and snow plowable markers. At least one lane on each ramp will remain open at all times. There will also be intermittent lane closures on Kirby Whitten Road north and southbound over I-40. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to upgrade existing curb access ramps to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. existing curb access ramps are being upgraded to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd.

Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21, 7:00 p.m.-6:00a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on SR 3 north and southbound from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd. to allow for resurfacing and safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Bridge Repair over Nonconnah Creek:

Closed through January 31, 2022: The northbound outside (right) lane will be closed with two lanes to remain open between American Way and I-240 for bridge repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The resurfacing on SR 59 from SR 178 to US 51, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-179: The resurfacing on SR 179 from SR 14 to the Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and

I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, September 15, through Tuesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8A ”Off” ramp to SR 14, I-55 NB EXIT 7 to NB SR 14 (Third Street/ US 51), I-55 SB EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to EB Brooks Road, I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum, I-240 WB EXIT 17 “On” ramp from Mt. Moriah NB. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, September 16 through Thursday, September 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Shelby County on SR 388 EB and WB, MM 1.0 – MM 2.2, SR 175 EB and WB, MM 17.0 – MM 17.9, SR 3 NB and SB (Tipton and Lauderdale Counties), in Lauderdale County on SR 19 EB and WB, MM 18.8 – MM 24.0, SR 209 SB, MM 15.6 – MM 15.8, in Fayette County on SR 194 NB, MM 23.0 – MM 23.1, SR 196 SB, MM 23.4 – MM 23.8, SR 59 NB, MM 3.8 – 3.9. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, September 22 through Thursday, September 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8A “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 “Off” ramp to SR 204, I-55 NB EXIT 7 to NB SR 14 (Third Street/ US 51), I-55 SB EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to EB Brooks Road, I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum, I-240 WB EXIT 17 “On” ramp from Mt. Moriah NB. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.