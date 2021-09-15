PHAT EATERY RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
On Friday, September 10, 2021, Phat Eatery received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Opened in June 2018 in Katy Asian Town, Phat Eatery quickly earned acclaim thanks to Chef-Owner Alex Au-Yeung’s nimble approach to scratch-made Malaysian street food paired with welcoming, attentive service. Drawing influence from his upbringing in Hong Kong, his Malaysian heritage and Malay cuisine’s rich history of borrowing elements from other Southeast Asian culinary traditions, Phat Eatery turns out fresh takes on regional classics in a relaxed atmosphere. Its early success earned the venue recognition by both Houston Chronicle and CultureMap Houston as one of the Top 100 Restaurants in Houston of 2019. To meet increased demand, Phat Eatery expanded its footprint to accommodate twice as many guests in 2020. In 2021, Phat Eatery was named among the Best Nine Restaurants in Houston by CultureMap Houston.
We congratulate and applaud Phat Eatery for her commendable achievements, and we wish Phat Eatery success in achieving greater heights.
About Phat Eatery
https://phateatery.com/
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
About Phat Eatery
https://phateatery.com/
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
Asian Chamber of Commerce
+1 713-782-7222 ext. 2
