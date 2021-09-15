Submit Release
C & Y GLOBAL INC. RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

C&Y Global is a Rising 10 Award recipient

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C & Y GLOBAL INC. RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY

On Friday, September 10, 2021, C & Y Global received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.

The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.

C & Y Global was established in 2004 in Houston. The company specializes in buying, processing and selling a wide variety of scrap metal. C & Y Global has been rapidly growing to become one of the largest metal recyclers in the United States. To date, the company has 8 associated yards in the nation and owns a self-processing facility in Thailand which has an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons of variety of scrap metal scrap.

We congratulate and applaud C & Y Global for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.

About C & Y Global Inc.
http://www.cyglobalusa.com/

About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us

2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs

Paul Gor
Asian Chamber of Commerce
+1 713-782-7222 ext. 2
You just read:

