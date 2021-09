C & Y GLOBAL INC. RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

C&Y Global is a Rising 10 Award recipient

On Friday, September 10, 2021, C & Y Global received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.C & Y Global was established in 2004 in Houston. The company specializes in buying, processing and selling a wide variety of scrap metal. C & Y Global has been rapidly growing to become one of the largest metal recyclers in the United States. To date, the company has 8 associated yards in the nation and owns a self-processing facility in Thailand which has an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons of variety of scrap metal scrap.We congratulate and applaud C & Y Global for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.