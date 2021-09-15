C & Y GLOBAL INC. RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- C & Y GLOBAL INC. RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
On Friday, September 10, 2021, C & Y Global received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
C & Y Global was established in 2004 in Houston. The company specializes in buying, processing and selling a wide variety of scrap metal. C & Y Global has been rapidly growing to become one of the largest metal recyclers in the United States. To date, the company has 8 associated yards in the nation and owns a self-processing facility in Thailand which has an annual processing capacity of 100,000 tons of variety of scrap metal scrap.
We congratulate and applaud C & Y Global for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
About C & Y Global Inc.
http://www.cyglobalusa.com/
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
