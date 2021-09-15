BREAKTIME CORNER MARKET RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKTIME CORNER MARKET RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
On Friday, September 10, 2021, Breaktime Corner Market received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Breaktime Corner Market is part of Houston-based Break Time Houston group of companies. The group started in early 2000 as a sole gas station and has developed and emerged into a chain of gas stations, grocery stores, real estate businesses across six states of the US. Group runs multiple businesses and aims at expanding further in many other states too.
We congratulate and applaud Breaktime Corner Market for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
About Breaktime Corner Market
http://btcmstores.com
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
Asian Chamber of Commerce
+1 713-782-7222 ext. 2
