BUILDERS DIRECT DEPOT RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EINPresswire.com/ -- BUILDERS DIRECT DEPOT RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONY
On Friday, September 10, 2021, Builders Direct Depot received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Builders Direct Depot, a company based in Houston, has been operating for over 15 years as a dedicated supplier of bathroom shower walls, shower doors, cabinets, doors and fixtures for the hospitality, multi-family, student housing and assisted living industries. The company is an approved vendor for several major brands within the hospitality sector.
We congratulate and applaud Builders Direct Depot for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
About Builders Direct Depot
https://bddllc.com/
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
Asian Chamber of Commerce
+1 713-782-7222 ext. 2
