GOLDEN TOWN DESIGN RECOGNIZED AS A FAST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANY IN HOUSTON BY THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
GOLDEN TOWN DESIGN RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ASIAN OWNED COMPANIES IN HOUSTON AT THE ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 2021 RISING 10 AWARDS CEREMONYHOUSTON, TX, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 10, 2021, Golden Town Design received the Rising 10 Award during the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Trade Forum & Expo.
The Rising 10 Awards, underwritten by Comcast and audited by Briggs & Veselka Co., recognizes and spotlights the 10 fastest-growing Asian owned businesses in the Greater Houston region. These businesses exhibited the highest level of growth in the past few years, overcame a challenging economic climate and emerged stronger in this pandemic recovery era.
Golden Town Design is an interior design and materials company based in Houston, TX with over 20,000 sq ft warehouse/factory. Founded in 2004 by Ting Geng, Golden Town Design has been providing design, building materials, and customized furniture to the restaurant industry all across the US. In 2021, the company acquired a new warehouse in Missouri City to be in a better position to serve the industry through the global pandemic.
We congratulate and applaud Golden Town Design for her commendable achievements, and we wish the company success in achieving greater heights.
About Golden Town Design
https://goldentowndesign.com/
About the Asian Chamber of Commerce
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/about-us
2021 Asian Chamber of Commerce Programs
http://www.asianchamber-hou.org/2021-acc-programs
Paul Gor
Asian Chamber of Commerce
+1 713-782-7222 ext. 2
email us here