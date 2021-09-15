Teen Brain Tumor Survivors Supporting Newly Diagnosed Teens
Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is excited to announce the rollout of their Teen Care Kit program. When a teen is diagnosed with a brain tumor, they often feel alone and have a multitude of questions that they are not sure who to look to for answers. Life as they know it changes rapidly. They may lose their athletic abilities, the way they think may change, and there will be a forever emotional impact.
Members of the CBTF Teen Leadership Program designed the Care Kit. The Teen Leadership Program, launched in early 2021, empowers young brain tumor survivors and strengthens their self-esteem while advocating for themselves and others. The Teen Leaders have completed CBTF leadership training and now mentor other teens. They designed the kit to help end the isolation felt by teens diagnosed with a brain tumor. Sponsorship from the Integra Foundation and donations from The Lego Group allowed the kit to grow from support letters and support ideas from the teens to a gift box.
CBTF works with hospitals nationwide to provide comprehensive family programs. Referrals from hospitals will allow CBTF to send hundreds of Care Kits to newly diagnosed teens each year. The kits will include unique teen gifts, words of encouragement and support from teen survivors, and resources and education for the entire family.
CBTF is also extremely excited to announce a partnership with Kids Helping Kids. The new Kids Helping Kids Teen Assistance Program will provide nominated teens with a special gift to assist them through the extra challenging times of being a teen with a brain tumor. Kids Helping Kids was founded by Mischa Zimmerman in 1998. As a young teen dealing with a malignant brain tumor, Mischa used his compassion and strength to mobilize others to change the world for the better. He knew the importance of making sure teens were not alone in dealing with a brain tumor. Through the Assistance Program, Mischa’s legacy will continue. Some funds will be set aside to assist with more expensive medical needs (wheelchair, walker, etc.). The remaining funds are available for items or experiences that would benefit the applicant's emotional well-being (earphones, pizza party, etc.).
One teen leader described participation this way "I thought being a leader meant being the captain of a sports team or something. But in the Teen Leadership Program, I learned being a leader can be many things. It's showing up. It's sharing my story with another kid and in our group."
A parent of a newly diagnosed child shared their family's gratitude. "He (teen leader) is wonderful, very nice, and supportive. We appreciated his advice, encouraging news and sharing his experience. He is such an amazing boy. He and my son share many things in common. I trust they will become good friends."
If you are or know a patient interested in applying for assistance from CBTF's Teen Leadership Group, please contact Beth Jones, Vice President of Family Programs and Events, at bjones@cbtf.org. To learn more about CBTF’s programs or how you can help visit cbtf.org.
About CBTF
The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, the organization is the nation's leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey. Our mission is dedicated to improving the treatment, quality of life and long-term outlook for children and families affected by a brain or spinal cord tumor.
