Kent Imaging Joins Medline Industries as a “Platinum Partner”

Platinum Partnership agreement brings real-time decision-making through non-invasive oxygenation imaging to more wound care specialists.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging, announced today that the company has signed a Platinum Partnership agreement with Medline Industries, Inc., a principal manufacturer, and distributor of products dedicated to wound care and limb preservation. The agreement with Medline Industries enables Kent Imaging to expand the reach of their flagship product, SnapshotNIR®, which utilizes near-infrared light to determine tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in the microvascular network, a key indicator of tissue health. Through the technology, clinicians are better able to plan appropriate interventions, reduce complications and improve outcomes. The initiative, which will see SnapshotNIR added as a key solution within Medline’s client sales and services initiatives, will be initially launched in 10 selected US states.

“We are truly excited to collaborate with such a reputable and impactful organization as Medline Industries in this Platinum Partnership agreement,” says Will Siewert, Kent’s VP Sales (USA). “The synergy delivered through this collaborative effort will support the accelerated adoption of the SnapshotNIR technology, helping clinical specialists in their efforts to reduce complications and improve outcomes.”

“This partnership helps Medline bring continued innovation and value to our customers, with both companies sharing a passion and vision for helping providers deliver better patient outcomes,” explains AJ Ford, Medline’s VP Sales for Skin Health and Corius. “Our technologies are incredibly complementary. The SnapshotNIR device can visually demonstrate positive healing indicators around wound bed preparation and dermal reconstruction using our PluroGel® and Hyalomatrix® technologies, respectively. We very much look forward to introducing SnapshotNIR to leading-edge providers and programs.”

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com.

About Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country’s largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the size of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks, and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com/.