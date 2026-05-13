Kent Imaging and Roots Pharmaceutical Announce Distribution Agreement to Bring SnapshotNIR to the GCC and Iraq

Kent Imaging's near-infrared technology and Roots Pharmaceutical's regional expertise across Iraq and the GCC address a critical unmet clinical need.

Expansion into this region represents a tremendous opportunity to bring meaningful change to patients living with complex wounds, vascular disease, and diabetic complications.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging, and Roots Pharmaceutical Company W.L.L., a fully integrated healthcare provider with a growing presence across the MENA region, announced a distribution agreement establishing Roots as the authorized distributor of SnapshotNIR across Iraq and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement is a significant commercial expansion for Kent Imaging, bringing non-invasive tissue oxygenation imaging to a region where the clinical need for objective wound and vascular assessment tools is profound. High rates of diabetes and diabetic foot complications drive a critical demand for point-of-care technologies that can support earlier intervention, reduce unnecessary amputations, and guide more effective wound management. SnapshotNIR is uniquely positioned to address this need, delivering real-time, non-contact imaging of tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin, delivering care to patients of nearly all skin tones with near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). The device auto-calibrates for varying levels of melanin in skin, allowing for more inclusive imaging for more patients.

“Expansion into this region represents a tremendous opportunity to bring meaningful change to patients living with complex wounds, vascular disease, and diabetic complications,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging. “Roots Pharmaceutical has built a respected presence across the region, introducing innovative therapies where patients need them most. We are proud to have them as our regional partner and look forward to the impact this collaboration will have on clinical care across the Gulf.”

Roots Pharmaceutical brings to this partnership deep, established relationships with hospitals, healthcare systems, and clinical decision-makers across the region, with a commercial footprint spanning more than ten markets. The company has a proven track record of successfully navigating complex regulatory environments and commercializing innovative solutions across its therapeutic portfolio, from rare diseases and oncology to medical devices.

“The burden of diabetic foot disease and chronic vascular wounds in the GCC is significant and clinicians here are actively looking for objective, reliable tools to improve how they assess and manage these patients,” said Dr. Islam Zayed, CEO of Roots Pharmaceutical. “SnapshotNIR directly addresses that need, and its introduction reinforces our commitment to bringing the most clinically meaningful innovations to the region. We are excited to be partnering with Kent Imaging and look forward to making SnapshotNIR widely accessible across our markets.”

The initial commercial focus for the partnership will be wound care, vascular disease and diabetes-related complications; areas where Roots’ existing networks and expertise are particularly well-established. Both organizations are committed to a collaborative approach to market development to ensure the success of the partnership and ultimately, improved patient outcomes across the region.

About Roots Pharmaceutical Company W.L.L.

Founded in Kuwait in 2006, Roots Pharmaceutical Company W.L.L. is a fully integrated healthcare provider specializing in the commercialization of innovative therapies and medical devices across the Middle East and North Africa. Led by a team with over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience.

The company has established a direct commercial presence in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Egypt, with a therapeutic portfolio spanning neurology, hematology, oncology, rare diseases, dermatology, cardiovascular and medical devices.

With 30+ global partners and a $100M+ product pipeline, Roots is committed to delivering meaningful healthcare impact across the MENA region through innovation, access and excellence. Its operations are ISO 9001:2015-certified and externally audited by PwC.

Learn more at www.rootspharmaceutical.com.

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct and protect—promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

SnapshotGLO® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

SnapshotNIR® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

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