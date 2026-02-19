Kent Imaging Celebrates 20 Years of MedTech Innovation

Calgary‑born company, Kent Imaging, marks two decades of advancing tissue assessment through light-based imaging technology.

Two decades in MedTech is a testament to our endurance, purpose, and collaboration. We are proud to have built this company in Calgary from day one.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a pioneer in near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) medical imaging devices, is proud to celebrate their 20-year anniversary. Kent Imaging was formed in 2006, working on the commercialization of a research concept initially developed at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). Over the 20-year period since its inception, Kent Imaging has evolved into an innovative leader in tissue assessment and wound care imaging.

While the company has grown from local beginnings to having a global impact, it remains anchored in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, building upon the vision of the founder, Don Chapman. In February 2025, the company mourned Don’s passing and reaffirmed its commitment to carrying forward his mission and values.

“Two decades in MedTech is a testament to our endurance, purpose, and collaboration,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging. “We are proud to have built this company in Calgary from day one—navigating complex regulatory pathways, clinical validation, and global market expansion—while staying true to our mission of improving patient outcomes. This milestone is also a tribute to Don, whose vision continues to guide our work every day.”

Since inception, Kent Imaging consistently pushes the boundaries of point-of-care tissue assessment. This innovative journey includes the initial FDA clearance for the handheld SnapshotNIR KD203 in 2017, followed by a transformative algorithm update in 2024, SnapshotNIR KD205, advancing the technology to assess tissue oxygenation across nearly all skin tones, ensuring more equitable care for more patients. 2025 brought new milestones, with SnapshotNIR receiving CE Marking, and the company announced the launch of its second product, SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device.

Will Hall, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizon Medical Solutions, commented, "Kent Imaging has spent two decades earning the trust of clinicians worldwide — and that track record is exactly why we chose them as a partner. We look forward to building on that foundation together."

As a notable contributor to the Alberta MedTech scene, Kent Imaging’s success is linked to the province’s innovation ecosystem. The foundation was laid by Chapman, who mentored peers through Alberta Innovates and IRAP—a legacy of leadership that continues with Lemire, Start Alberta’s 2024 Leader of the Year. Over the years, Kent Imaging has worked in close collaboration with Alberta Innovates, IRAP, and Canada’s SR&ED, whose support has helped advance phases of research, development, and commercialization. These local roots have enabled important research partnerships with the University of Calgary and Foothills Medical Center, which have been instrumental in driving the company's R&D.

"Kent Imaging represents the best of Canadian innovation—ambition, resilience, and a commitment to building solutions that matter," said Dr. Luc Marengère, interim Chairman of the Board for Kent Imaging and Managing Partner at TVM Life Science. "As they scale globally, their impact is felt across the province and continues to strengthen the local tech sector."

Backed by TVM Life Science’s USD 480 million international fund, Kent Imaging continues to strengthen its capacity for global scale and long‑term innovation. The company has remained committed to designing, manufacturing, and producing its imaging solutions in Calgary—ensuring quality, agility, and collaboration remain at the heart of its technology as it expands its global reach.

About Kent Imaging

https://www.kentimaging.com/

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.