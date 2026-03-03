Kent Imaging Expands into Spain with SnapshotNIR Following CE Marking

Kent Imaging expands to Spain with SnapshotNIR. Partnering with PRHOINSA, they bring advanced NIRS imaging to the bedside to support better patient outcomes.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, announces CE Marking of SnapshotNIR and its official commercial launch in Spain. Distribution in Spain will be led by PRHOINSA, which will introduce the portable, non-invasive near-infrared (NIR) imaging device to hospitals, clinics, and care teams nationwide.

SnapshotNIR is a compact, handheld device that measures oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin to assess tissue viability in real time. It requires no contact with the patient, no contrast agents, and no bulky systems, making it one of the most user-friendly tools available for bedside imaging. The cutting-edge technology will bring tissue viability insights to wound, vascular, and surgical care across the country.

“We are proud to bring SnapshotNIR to the Spanish market,” said Juan Carlos Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of PRHOINSA. “There’s a clear clinical need for efficient, real-time tools that offer objective tissue viability assessment, and SnapshotNIR meets that need brilliantly.”

“Launching SnapshotNIR in Spain with PRHOINSA is a key milestone in Kent Imaging’s European expansion,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging. “With CE Marking, we’re delivering powerful, point-of-care imaging technology that’s reshaping wound care. This achievement reflects the strength of our global partnerships and a shared commitment to advancing patient-focused innovation.”

The device’s advanced Hemoglobin View feature offers visual maps and quantitative data on oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin, total hemoglobin, and tissue oxygen saturation (StO2). The only medical device on the market today with this vital objective data on hemoglobin concentrations, helping direct individualized interventions and care for patients.

Herrero added, “The device allows for objective analysis regarding the evolution of the treatment clinicians are carrying out, in addition to providing critical information, especially the hemoglobin trends, at the point of care.”

These metrics are critical in identifying areas of poor oxygenation, monitoring wound healing trends, helping clinicians identify underlying conditions, and guiding vascular referrals. Applicable across acute, surgical, and chronic wound settings, SnapshotNIR is also ideal for mobile wound care and community health providers. Now CE marked, SnapshotNIR will be introduced across Spain in partnership with PRHOINSA, expanding access to non-invasive, data-driven imaging that supports more positive patient outcomes.

About PRHOINSA

PRHOINSA is a leading Spanish company in the national introduction of new technologies. Founded in 1999, the company has introduced new technologies to the national market in the areas in which we specialize, such as critical care, surgery, cardiology, and oncology. Prhoinsa is exclusively responsible for the national marketing of the latest technologies available worldwide and is responsible for the necessary training and technical support throughout the country. Learn more https://prhoinsa.com/

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

