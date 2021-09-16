DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. WINS NAVY SBIR GRANT TO DEVELOP TEST FRAME CONTROL SYSTEM
We appreciate the US Navy’s confidence in our ability to greatly improve the test frame control system for rotorcraft”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the US Navy to foster methods to accelerate and improve structural fatigue testing. The goal of SBIR N211-014 is to develop a scalable, real-time, predictive, and adaptive model-based test frame control system that increases load cycling frequency while maintaining load accuracy for high-speed dynamic rotorcraft airframe testing.
— William Bradshaw
Full-scale fatigue testing is required for all new aircraft designs and is vital to ensure safety, reduce long-term costs, and provide robust platforms that deliver long-term fleet readiness. While all aircraft are subjected to this testing, rotorcraft often prove to be more difficult to evaluate because of the high cycle counts the airframes experience. DTB has previously been awarded other SBIR grants including programs to develop fatigue testing methods for rotorcraft and also to develop overhaul methods for military landing gears with corrosion damage.
“We appreciate the US Navy’s confidence in our ability to greatly improve the test frame control system for rotorcraft,” commented William Bradshaw, DTB’s SBIR Program Manager. “Our team offers the depth and breadth of structural test knowledge and experience required to make exponential improvements that will lead to more thorough, effective, and timely fatigue testing.”
The SBIR programs are highly competitive and designed to encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development with the potential for commercialization. SBIR programs enable small businesses to explore their technological potential through a competitive awards-based process and provide the incentive to profit from its commercialization.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design, and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
