Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,525 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant

Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                                                              

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Over $96,000 Awarded to Support Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs, Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Education Project

BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2021) – To support healthy nutrition options for Maryland students, the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs (OSCNP) and the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) have been awarded $96,766 through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School grant program.

In partnership with MDA and Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed), MSDE will use the Farm to School grant to increase access and procurement of locally sourced foods in schools across the state. The grant will prioritize schools located in Opportunity Zones with 40% or more of students eligible to receive free and reduced meals. The awarded project, A Roadmap to Farm to School Sustainability, will engage Farm to School stakeholders in a collaborative approach for resource preservation planning, and will provide agricultural education in schools.

MSDE and MDA will continue to promote and administer the Farm to School program in Maryland. The program brings locally produced foods into school cafeterias; hands-on learning activities such as farm visits, school visits by producers, school gardening, and culinary classes; and the integration of food-related education into the standards-based classroom curriculum. The partnership with Maryland SNAP-Ed will involve collaborating with experts on the Healthy Food Systems Strategic Initiative Team at the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to the 2019 USDA Farm to School Census, Maryland schools spent over $19 million on local foods in School Year 2018-2019. Over 95% of Maryland schools serve local foods and nearly 97% of Maryland schools participate in Farm to School activities such as nutrition education, taste testing, gardening and collaborating with local farmers.

For more information on Maryland’s Farm to School Grant, please contact Samantha Bader at the MSDE’s Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0513 or samantha.bader@maryland.gov.

# # #

Farm to School Grant Press Release 9.15.21

You just read:

Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.