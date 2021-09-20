How to Get into MIT and Harvard—AcademicInfluence.com Unveils College Admissions Secrets

Want to learn the admissions secrets that can boost your chances of getting into your dream college? AcademicInfluence.com unveils the proven strategies you need to know…

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With college application season gearing up, students intent on attending an elite college must face a pressing reality: find a way to be admitted or risk watching their dream college aspirations wither.

That key to admission is here.

Inflection, the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com offers proven insider college admissions tips for students seeking entrance into an elite university:

The Secret to Gaining Admission at Harvard and MIT

This comprehensive guide covers:

• The secret strategies for getting into Harvard and MIT

• What MIT and Harvard expect from students

• How Asian Americans have allegedly been discriminated against at Harvard

• The brutal reality that many students have a zero chance of being accepted

• Considerations for students who want to attend MIT or Harvard

• How students benefit from extracurriculars

• How sports are a ticket to admissions

• How low-income students are at a disadvantage

• Do’s and don'ts when applying

• Thoughts on the benefits of college consulting

Each topic details the best practices and proven actions MIT and Harvard graduates took to gain entrance into these elite colleges—everything from extracurriculars that appeal to admissions officers to surprising tips for standing out from other students. Students will find useful insights on how to lay a strong foundation for admission into highly selective U.S. colleges, those schools with single-digit acceptance rates. Parents of college hopefuls will also learn the stark reality of the admissions process—many accomplished applicants fail to receive that prized acceptance letter.

“From my personal experience applying to MIT, I understand that gaining a coveted seat at a top college is a real challenge,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, ’94 MIT graduate, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com, and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Our guide is an insightful resource that we hope students will consult for their own application to an elite university.”

“Getting into a top school wasn’t easy, but it was well worth the effort to ultimately be a part of a truly dynamic academic community,” says Macosko. “That’s why we’re so committed to equipping students with the skills and information they need to land that dream college acceptance letter.”

