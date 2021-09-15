Emerging Farmers’ Working Group Seeks New Members

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Emerging Farmers’ Working Group (EFWG) has openings for nine volunteer members for two-year terms. Minnesotans interested in making it easier for new and emerging farmers to create or sustain an agricultural business are encouraged to apply.

“The work of the Emerging Farmers’ Working Group is critically important in helping to identify the barriers to entering the field of agriculture and better ways to support new and emerging farmers in our state,” said Assistant MDA Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “We need members of diverse communities and varying backgrounds and experiences to advise the MDA and shape the future of farming in Minnesota.”

Anyone is eligible to apply. Priority areas for membership include:

Women

Veterans

Persons with a disability/disabilities

American Indian/Alaska Native

Communities of color

Young

Urban

The deadline to apply for EFWG membership is Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The MDA website has the membership application and more information on the EFWG page.

