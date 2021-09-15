Evanesce establishing operations in Hampton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, today announced new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Evanesce designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions like trays, cups and bowls that are certified compostable, affordable and American made. The company’s revolutionary, patented Evanesce Molded Starch Technology uses upcycled plant-based byproducts, is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days or fewer.

Located at 103 Logistics Drive in Early Branch, Evanesce’s new facility with state-of-art machinery can produce millions of PLA certified compostable straws per day. This undertaking will increase Evanesce’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

The new facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Evanesce team should visit the company’s website.

QUOTES

“Taking a step further in reinventing sustainable packaging technology, we are pleased to announce the opening of our first U.S. manufacturing facility in Hampton County. We are excited to reach this crucial milestone of our growth plan, and this could not have been possible without the support of the South Carolina state officials. South Carolina is ripe for industrial disruption and our investment in Hampton County is further validation for the wave of new development that the community is set to experience. Being adjacent to I-95, the geographic location of the facility allows us to seamlessly service North America.” -Evanesce Founder & CEO Douglas Horne

“This announcement is a tremendous win for Hampton County and Evanesce. South Carolina’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract new investment and jobs. We look forward to the positive impact Evanesce will have in Hampton County moving forward.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Evanesce is not only a win for South Carolina, but it’s also a win for our green industry. When a company like this can make compostable products and reduce our footprint on the world, it’s reason to celebrate. Congratulations to Evanesce, and I look forward to watching them grow for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Hampton County welcomes Evanesce to the Lowcountry Industrial Park. We appreciate their job creation and investment, which will provide untold opportunities in our area, including the 78 direct jobs that will create a brighter future for those hired in our rural community.” -Hampton County Council Chairman Charles “Buddy” Phillips

“SouthernCarolina Alliance (SCA) congratulates Hampton County and Evanesce on the announcement of a $17 million investment and 78 new jobs. Evanesce will not only provide good jobs, but will be manufacturing biodegradable products that will make a difference in the environment and the future. SCA looks forward to continuing to work with Evanesce in growing their business at their facility in Hampton County.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls