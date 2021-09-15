Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,599 in the last 365 days.

Daytime closure of the Mississippi River bridge carrying eastbound Iowa 136 set for September 20-23

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 15, 2021 – Bridge inspection activities will cause the closure of the eastbound lane of Iowa 136 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Iowa and Illinois Monday, Sept. 20 through Wednesday, September 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bridge Maintenance office.

During the closing, eastbound traffic will be detoured using U.S. 30. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.

#

Contact: Michael Todsen at 515-233-7726 or Michael.todsen@iowadot.us

You just read:

Daytime closure of the Mississippi River bridge carrying eastbound Iowa 136 set for September 20-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.