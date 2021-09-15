Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry opening soon in Wyomissing, PA
Grove Dental Group opens third stand-alone office, “Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry” a dedicated pediatric dental practice in Wyomissing, PAWYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grove Dental Group is excited to announce “Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry” will be opening soon. Grove Dental Group currently has two locations in Wyomissing, Grove Dental Group & Orthodontics on State Hill Road and Grove Dental Group - On the Avenue on Penn Ave. This third location will exclusively offer pediatric dental care, with their current pediatric dentist Dr. Gufran taking the lead. This announcement comes months after Dr. Gufran’s addition to Grove’s Penn Avenue office, allowing pediatric dentist, Gufran, the opportunity to see more patients in a dedicated, child-centric environment. Pediatric dentists have a minimum of two additional years of training, specifically focused on the treatment of developing teeth, child behavior and psychology, making children feel comfortable, children’s physical growth, and the special requirements of children’s dentistry.
The new office promises a side of whimsy with each cleaning, claiming the tooth fairy herself lives amongst the trees in the new Grove. “It’s so important that the children feel welcome, and they feel the experience is truly catered to them. Going to the dentist feels a lot less scary when it becomes a storybook quest of bravery and adventure! We want to give that experience to the children while providing top-of-the-line pediatric dental care.” Says Dr. Gufran Grove is committed to carrying its tradition of offering the best technology and a comfortable environment for all patients into the new office. “We’re hoping all the small details like the nursing suite or the interactive waiting room will show that this practice was designed by parents - for families.”
Grove Kids will offer a full range of pediatric dental services including pediatric dental exams, cleanings, sealants, restorative treatments, emergency dental care, fluoride treatments, orthodontics and more. The new office plans to open in Wyomissing, PA by the end of 2021. For more information, visit their website, follow them on Facebook, or call (610) 379-3914.
Emily Hess
Dynamic Growth
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook