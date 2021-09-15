Apartment Innovation & Marketing (AIM) Conference Reimagine Sells Out Sponsorship Opportunities

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This years Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM, www.aimconf.com) Reimagine, presented by Yardi’s RENTCafé – the multifamily industry’s No. 1 apartment marketing and innovation conference – has sold out its sponsorship opportunities securing a record of 61 multifamily companies that will convene with more than 700 industry professionals on October 17-20 in Huntington Beach, California.

Produced by Joshua Tree Conference Group (JTCG), this year’s event focuses on how innovation, technology and entrepreneurship has vaulted property management forward and into a more digital and data-driven environment for renters and operators through greater efficiency and an enhanced resident experience.

AIM Reimagine is the third leg of this year’s AIM event series, and the first to be held in-person since 2019. AIM Reconnect in May and AIM Reinvent in August were both held virtually.

Many sponsors from those events return for Reimagine – along with 16 brand-new sponsors.

The Reimagine conference’s thought leadership-based panels will enhance familiar industry-issue learning while introducing new content not covered during this year’s competing fall industry conference events.

- A branded content storytelling workshop for marketers;

- How 5G and AI will influence the future;

- Influencer marketing; social media data mining and TikTok

- Methods for defining a company’s marketing stack;

- Tips on upgrading the apartment product and customer experience with innovation and tech;

- A fresh look at self-touring, staffing and customer experience;

- An entrepreneurship and personal finance focus with a PropTech Angel Group roundtable and a cryptocurrency workshop;

- An impressive lineup of keynote speakers who will present provocative ideas from outside the multifamily industry; and more.

Sponsors will be on hand for product demonstrations and roundtable discussion just a few hundred yards from the Pacific Ocean at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach.

Following are this year’s sponsors:

ALN; Amenify; Anyone Home; Apartment List; ApartmentsontheGo; Bake Extra Cookies; BetterBot; Chargie; Conversion Logix; Convey by Oneday; CORT; CoStar; D2 Demand; Digible; Engrain; G5; GoRoverGo; Grace Hill; Hy.Ly; Intrinsic Digital;

JTurner; Knock; LCP360; Livly; Loop & Tie; LTM; Luminous; MeetElise; Modern Message; Opiniion; Peek; Perfect Promotions; PERQ; PetScreening; Pynwheel; Reach Local; Real Page LeaseLabs; Realync; Rent Dynamics; Rentable; Rentgrata; Rently; RentPath; Repli; Reservation Software; Respage; Rhino;

Satisfacts; ShowmypropertyTV; Smart Rent; SOCI; Social Kapture; TheGuild; Tour24; Valet Living; VirtualAPT-ViewLabs; Weblisters; Yardi’s RENTCafé; Zillow; and Zumper.

The next Joshua Tree apartment industry conference is the Flexible Rentals Investment Conference (FLEX), set for Dec. 9-10, 2021 in person in Tempe, Arizona. It will focus on new concepts in short-term rentals, co-living, and flexible use of multifamily space for non-traditional rentals. Visit www.flexrentals.org) later this fall for an event prospectus and to register. JTCG also held the Multifamily Technology and Entrepreneurship Conference (MTEC) in February; Multifamily Innovation Conference Atlanta (MICA) in March, each conducted virtually.